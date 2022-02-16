Pottery classes planned at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall introduces teaching artist Kelsie Tyson to its Spring Classes & Workshops Series students as she teaches two new pottery classes – Feel for The Wheel and Seize the Clay.
Feel for the Wheel is part of the Family Fun Classes and will be single-day wheel experiences. In these classes, students will spend two hours learning the basics of throwing on the potter’s wheel. During class, participants will make two to five pieces, picking their best to be fired. Students will have their choice of single glaze options for their pot. Remaining classes include Feb. 26, March 12, March 26, April 9, May 7, and May 21. Registration is $45 for members and $60 for nonmembers. Students must be at least 6 years old. Class size is limited.
Seize the Clay is a six-week course that teaches basic hand-building and popular surface-design techniques. Students will complete four projects, and no experience is necessary. Section 1 is on Thursdays, Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Section 2 is on Thursdays, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, and 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is $105 due to an automatic scholarship. Students must be 16 or older. Class size is limited.
Kelsie Tyson is an artist residing in Lewisburg. She recently received her MFA in Ceramics and Glass from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia. She uses photography, fiber, ceramics, and large installations to pursue a visual exploration of body image, sexuality, and the intersections between them. Her goal for her art is to help other West Virginians to appreciate their own bodies. Her artworks are personal, open, and fearless.
To enroll and for a complete list of classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops. A Classes & Workshops brochure is also available at Carnegie Hall.
Scholarships are available thanks to the generous contributions of the Katherine B. Tierney Foundation, the Mary B. Nickell Foundation, the Seneca Trail Foundation, and the United Way of Greenbrier Valley.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.