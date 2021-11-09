Post offices closed Thursday Nov 9, 2021 2 hrs ago In observance of the 2021 Veterans Day holiday, post offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11. There will be no residential or business mail delivery except for Priority Mail Express. Normal operations will resume on Friday, Nov. 12. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Post Office Priority Mail Post Commerce Delivery Mail Holiday Veterans Day Observance Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Lillian Kay Toler Plumley Gary Owen Holland Cora Elizabeth Hodge Erdely, Mary Virginia Lee Butler Blake Monday Puzzles Monday crossword 052520 NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Given the state of Covid-19 transmission, do you believe there should be a mask mandate for teachers, staff and students in our schools? You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald