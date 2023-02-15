charleston, w.va. — The Postal Service will observe Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 20, a federal holiday. Post offices will be closed, and there will be no mail delivery.
Customers needing postal services may use self-service kiosks at select locations or visit Postal Service Approved Shippers. Go to www.usps.com to find a location near you.
Post offices will reopen and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.