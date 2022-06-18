Post Offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday and the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, June 21. Post Offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, June 18.
Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on June 21 may use the Self-Service Kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards only and can handle about 80 percent of typical postal transactions – like weigh packages and dispense postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail. Self-Service Kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.