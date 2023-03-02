Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 42F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 42F. ESE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.