Gov. Jim Justice has kept indicating he is eyeing a run for Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat, and a new poll shows he would win.
According to Politico, a poll commissioned by the Senate Leadership Fund and conducted by the Tarrance Group showed that “across every single metric, Governor Jim Justice is far and away the strongest Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate race in West Virginia, and the only tested potential candidate who currently leads Joe Manchin (52 percent to 42 percent) on a trial ballot test.”
Manchin has not yet said if he is running for reelection as his current term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
Justice’s second term as governor also ends next year and he cannot run again by state code.
But Justice started indicating last fall he was “seriously, seriously considering running for the Senate.”
“I have not made a final decision yet,” he said, adding that he was “thinking, planning and discussing” it with his family.
Justice also hinted during his State of the State address last month he may run for the GOP nomination for Manchin’s seat.
After his governor’s term is up in 2024, he said, people may find him “at home or you may find me in Washington.”
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-3rd District, has already said he will seek the GOP nomination to run for Manchin’s seat in 2024.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also said he will run for office in 2024, whether it is for the GOP nod for the Senate seat or for governor or for the House (now 2nd District) seat Mooney now holds.
“We have a very deep record, as strong as any potential candidate in the nation for either the U.S. Senate or for governor,” Morrisey said in announcing his plans after the Nov. 8 election. “I have been asked to consider running for these two positions, as well as the U.S. House in the northern part of the state or stand for re-election as attorney general.”
Morrisey ran against Sen. Joe Manchin in 2018 but lost by about 20,000 votes.
Chris Rose, a coal miner, has also declared his candidacy for the GOP nod.
But Justice said no one else’s plan is “affecting my thinking at all.”
“I wish them the best in every way,” he said. “But the people are with me in whatever decision I make. I am sure they will be right with me just as I am right with them.”
Justice has already criticized Mooney leading up to a possible showdown.
“In six years, I have only seen him one time,” Justice recently said of Mooney, a criticism he had leveled before. “Does he even know West Virginia exists?”
Manchin has also indicated in the past he may possibly consider running for governor again, a position he was holding in 2010 when former U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd died and Manchin filled his seat.
During a 2018 interview when he was running against, and narrowly defeating, Morrisey, Manchin said he missed the days of being governor.
“The governor was the best job I ever had in my life,” he said. “I was in a position to do things. I could get things done. We helped a lot of people.”
The U.S. Senate race in West Virginia will garner considerable national attention as Republicans are already working on trying to take back the Senate and unseating as many Democrats as possible in 2024.
According to a CNN story, Manchin’s seat leads the list of the 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024.
The poll reported by Politico said Justice leads Manchin 52 percent to 42 percent, but Manchin leads Mooney 55 percent to 40 percent and, in a possible rematch with Morrisey, Manchin holds a 52 percent to 42 percent lead.
