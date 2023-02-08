charleston, w.va. – The House Committee on Political Subdivisions, on Wednesday, advanced four bills that would impact municipalities.
Sponsored by Del. Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, HB 2782 would require that all municipal elections be on the same day as state elections. However, Del. Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, expressed his concern regarding the bill’s potential for extending the terms of those currently holding elected offices.
“It’s fairly clear that you can’t extend the current terms of elected officials after they’ve been elected,” said Donald Kersey, general counsel with the W.Va. Secretary of State’s Office. “There are 105 municipalities with elections this year. If this bill goes into effect this year, it would extend the terms of office for all of those elected municipal officials until the next regularly scheduled election in 2024.”
According to Kersey, while most elected municipal positions within the state are for a term of two years, some areas – including Morgantown and parts of McDowell County – have four-year termed positions. If passed as originally introduced, HB 2782 would have taken effect on July 1, 2023.
Dels. Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, and Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, offered an amendment which would delay the effective date of the bill until Jan. 1, 2026.
“If there are four-year elections, then most likely one of them will not be past that 2026 date,” Foster explained.
The House Judiciary Committee will now review SB 2782, complete with Foster and Pritt’s amendment.
Next before the committee was HB 2842, which seeks to repeal the authorization of municipalities to require a specific activity license when a state license is required for the same activity.
After hearing committee counsel’s explanation of the bill, Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said, “I’m wondering if we’re cutting out major fees that municipalities rely on, or if this is just an incidental fee that nobody charges anyway.”
Counsel replied: “Obviously it’s going to impact smaller municipalities more than big municipalities. With smaller municipalities, any hit that they take is going to disproportionally affect them.”
In response to a question from Del. Walter Hall, R-Kanawha, about the ability of municipalities to track businesses in their communities without the use of municipal licenses, counsel said, “I can’t think of another statute that would say, ‘You can set up another registry and mandate that businesses be part of it.’ That’s in the section you’re considering for repeal.”
After discussion, HB 2842 will now be referred to the House Committee on Government Organization.
Then the committee considered HB 3134. Sponsored by Del. Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants, the bill would raise the bidding threshold for county public works projects from $25,000 to $50,000.
“This is not a good bill,” Del. Rowe said. “This is too high of a threshold for ‘good old boy’ deals and contracts, and there’s nothing that enhances the value of the city’s transactions or transparency. Basically, $50,000 is going to cover just about everything the city does, and it can go to the same contractor time after time after time. and I’m not sure why we wouldn’t want a city to bid if it’s a contract in excess of $25,000. It seems to me that the statute we have now is adequate and appropriate.”
Del. Barnhart responded, “This raises it (bidding threshold) for the cost of inflation. It raises it for the cost of materials going up. It’s a reasonable bill. This is something that your small cities want to see.”
With no further discussion, HB 3134 will be referred to the House Committee on Finance.
The final piece of business on the committee’s agenda was consideration of HB 2985. Sponsored by Del. John Williams, D-Monongalia, the bill seeks to establish “outdoor refreshment areas” for the consumption of “alcoholic beverages and non-intoxicating beer.”
As explained by counsel, “It’s based on the size of the municipality. If a municipality has more than 50,000 residents, there can be six of these areas in the city. If it’s less, there can be three.”
The bill would require two qualified Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) permit holders to serve as “sponsors” for each designated outdoor refreshment area. The bill also includes a “fairs and festivals” provision for temporary usage.
The committee adopted an amendment requiring every participating establishment within the outdoor refreshment area to be designated as a qualified permit holder. An additional amendment proposed by Del. Foster removing the provision that Class 1 legal ads be published as a requirement of designation was also adopted. HB 2985 will be forwarded to the House Judiciary Committee for its consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.