Police promotion on Lewisburg safety committee agenda Feb 7, 2023 2 hrs ago The City of Lewisburg Public Safety Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber located in Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington St. W., Lewisburg. A Police Department sergeant promotion in on the agenda. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Police Advertising Trade Trending Video Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Carter Sr., Jackson Mann, III, Frank Jack J. Roop Erin Nicole Simmons Imogene Wickline Charles Randall Smith Boggs, Lula Yuvonne More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoodrow trio make college officialOak Hill standouts are college boundBattle for the Springhouse: Shady boys claim title with 11th straight win (With Gallery)DHHR disputes report that $173M spent on databases that aren’t workingPatriots' Isom, Harvey sign lettersWrestling notebook: Fairmont dethrones Point Pleasant; AAA duals, Snuffer Slam SaturdayCole Chapman scores 1,000th career point in Shady win (With Gallery)Dillon's 3 leads Woodrow boys over Capital (With Gallery)Drug addiction and homelessness were motives in break-ins, woman saysBattle for the Springhouse: Wyoming East-Mingo Central to highlight Championship Saturday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.