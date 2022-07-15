Anthony O’Brien, 42 of Leivasy was killed in a head-on traffic accident on WV Rte 20 in Nettie on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 3:41 pm, Cpl. E. E. Bostic responded to the crash that occurred near the intersection of Rte 20 with Cheer Lane.
According to witness statements, O’Brien was driving a 1992 GMC pickup and crossed into the opposite lane striking an oncoming log truck head on.
O’Brien was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.
A female passenger in O’Brien’s truck was transported to Charleston General Hospital by Air Evac, and was last reported in serious but stable condition.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.