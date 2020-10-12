Police hope for positive outcome in case of missing girl

West Virginia State Police investigators are hopeful for a positive outcome in the case of a missing Oak Hill girl, State Police Cpl. J.S. Syner said Monday.
Azareyiah Majestic Mitchell, 17, was reported missing to Syner on Sept. 30. Her parents told police they had last heard from her on Sept. 28.
Azareyiah is the mother of a 5-month-old baby, her parents said during a Friday conference. Both parents have made pleas for the public to help them find Azareyiah.
"We're still very hopeful that we're going to have a positive outcome on this case," Syner said Monday afternoon. "This investigation is far from over. We've got several things we need to check into, but we have no reports of Azareyiah (being harmed).
"We're actively working on this," he added.
The missing teen was last known to be in Jumping Branch, and State Police Sgt. James Mitchell said Friday that police are concentrating a search in Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Syner said police had used search helicopters in an effort to find Azareyiah last week. The air search did not turn up the missing girl.
"That was a lead we were following up on," he said. "We ran that lead until it ended, and we moved on to the next lead."
He urged the public to call Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP or to call the Oak Hill detachment at 304-469-2915 or the Beckley detachment at 304-256-6700 with information on the case.
"No matter how small you think it is, just call," he said. "We'll follow these leads.
"That's how we solve crime, when the public is involved," said Syner. "We have a 17-year-old missing juvenile that has a 5-month old baby and hasn't been seen or heard from."
Azareyiah is a Black teen, 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.