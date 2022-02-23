Police chief says to call 911 if encountering an aggressive dog

Raleigh County residents should call 911 if they encounter an aggressive animal, even though Raleigh Animal Control may not be able to pick up the animal, Chief Lonnie Christian said Wednesday.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and Raleigh Humane Society officials announced Tuesday that the animal shelter is operating at full capacity and does not have space to accept stray animals that the county’s Animal Control officers bring for care.
As a result, Tolliver said, Animal Control cannot pick up dogs and cats until a solution is found at the shelter.
Christian advised on Wednesday that residents should still continue to call 911 about aggressive dogs. Police will respond and decide how to find a solution.
“We still respond to evaluate the situation,” he said. "We will just have limited options on how to deal with certain situations until other options are determined.”
Raleigh Humane Society, which operates the non-profit shelter, had 78 dogs on Tuesday, which is the maximum number the shelter can accommodate. Humane Society Board of Directors President Nancy Johnson and India Hosch, the vice president, have both asked for volunteers to come forward to foster dogs in their homes.
Christian said the situation is a tough one for everyone and that city and county officials are seeking a solution.
“We have met with the mayor and will be working with the county administration to discuss the issue and potential resolutions,” said Christian. “Until then, we are left with little to no options in dealing with stray or aggressive dogs with no owner, but we will do our best to handle the situations as they arise.”
Advice from Farmer’s Almanac could help Raleigh County residents if a stray dog becomes aggressive.
Farmer’s Almanac advises that the first step is to cross the street or to walk away to gain distance from the dog.
If the dog is approaching aggressively, it is important that the person does not run.
“It will only escalate the problem,” Farmer’s Almanac advised. “Stay calm, and back away slowly.”
It is also important to speak in a reassuring way to the dog. Do not scream, Farmer’s Almanac cautioned.
An aggressive dog may attack if a person makes direct eye contact. Do not look at the dog’s eyes.
People should speak to the dog in soothing tones while slowly backing away while resisting the urge to shout or scream.
In the event that a dog lunges or gets too close, one survival tactic is to place a jacket, purse or backpack between yourself and the dog, Farmer’s Almanac added.
“If the dogs bites into the item, let him have it, and take the opportunity to escape,” the website advised. “If you’re riding a bicycle, place it between you and the dog for protection.”
Pepper spray is appropriate if a dog is attacking.
Residents should notify law enforcement if they are bitten so that officials may contact the pet’s owner to make sure the dog has been vaccinated.
The usual method is to quarantine the dog for a few days to ensure that it does not show signs of rabies.
Those who want to foster a dog may call Raleigh Humane Society Outreach Director Alexis Johnson at 304-253-8921.