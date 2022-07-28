A complaint led to a shooting at a Craigsville store, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, Nicholas County E911 received a complaint of disorderly conduct at Usave in Craigsville. Sheriff's deputies responded around 11:40 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, a man told the cashier he wanted EMS, but when EMS arrived, the man refused to leave.
According to the sheriff's office, the man began firing a handgun at a deputy. The deputy returned fire, striking the man. One round from the suspect struck the ambulance outside. The man was later identified as Brian Woody, 38. Woody was taken to Summersville Medical Center for treatment.
The West Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.
