The Patriots Motorcycle Club is sponsoring a poker run to raise funds for the Toys for Tots program in Greenbrier County.
Slated for Saturday, the event is open to everyone who wants to enter. Participants may ride a motorcycle or drive an automobile or truck.
Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Citgo gas station/restaurant off Intersstate 64’s Alta exit (mile marker 161). The run’s route will be given upon registration. Last bike will be in at 4 p.m. at the Alderson Visitors Center.
Cost is $25 per driver (includes T-shirt and hand), with a $10 charge for an extra hand and $15 for an extra T-shirt. Two extra cards can be purchased for $5 each.
Best hand wins $200, and worst hand will receive $100. The event will also include multiple drawings for 50/50 tickets and door prizes.
For additional information, call Bob Johnson at 304-667-7023 or any other Patriots Motorcycle Club member.
Tina Alvey