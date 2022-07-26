Poker run to honor Lindsey Raines

The memory of a beloved Greenbrier West High School graduate will be honored in September.
The Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run 2022, a poker run, will be staged on Sept. 10.
The event — in its 16th year — is held on the Saturday after Labor Day in honor of Raines, a 2004 GWHS graduate and an active motorcycle rider who perished of an aneurysm on Dec. 12, 2006.
The poker run raises money each year to provide scholarships for students from Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas County and James Monroe high schools. To date, $216,000 has been raised to support those scholarships.
Registration on Sept. 10 will be held at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg. A breakfast buffet will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. to noon.
Route maps will be provided at registration. The last bike in is 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge.
An evening meal will be provided.
Fee is $30 per hand, which includes a T-shirt, run patch, meal and door prize. Two extra cards can be bought for $10.
The best hand will get $500, and worst hand will be $250.
There will be other prizes, and there will be an auction and raffle on multiple items.
There will also be 50/50 tickets, with over 25 chances to win.
Pre-registration is available at Western Auto with cash, check or credit card.
For more details, call Paul Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155.
All motor vehicles are welcome.
A scholarship T-shirt and ride patch will be available, and $20 ladies tank tops are available upon request.
— Steve Keenan
