It’s been years since Beckley Produce and Grocery, also known as Margie’s Fair Deal, closed its doors.
For decades, loyal customers stopped by the business at 340 N. Eisenhower Drive to purchase fresh produce, groceries and other household supplies.
And over the past two months, some of those same loyal customers have stopped by the newly renovated building sharing stories and leaving with supplies of a different sort.
“Everybody’s got a story about the building,” said Mike Woody. “I’ve had people come in and tell me stories. I’ve had people come in and cry.”
Woody enjoys meeting former customers and learning the story of the building he once considered tearing down, but instead restored.
It’s perhaps fitting that the building has a history nearly as long as Gresham Plumbing Supply Company, the business that now calls it home.
“This little company was founded in, as near as we can tell, 1937,” said Woody, who owns the company with his wife Deborah, and serves as the president.
Gresham, Woody explained, was founded by two Charleston plumbers who filled their garage with equipment for their own jobs but opened a supply store after other local plumbers began turning to them for equipment.
“They had it from the late ‘30s until 1960 or ’61,” Woody said of the business, which was then purchased by another family.
It was in 2017 when, much like the Gresham brothers 80 years before, Woody made the decision to purchase the company.
Woody, who manages 100 houses and apartments through his Charleston-area real estate company, had frequented the store for his own needs.
“I had been a customer for 40 years,” he said. “I was in one day and the owner said, ‘Why don’t you buy this?’
“The next thing I know, I’m the owner.”
Over the next few years, Woody moved Gresham into a new, bigger location and made other tweaks to modernize the business end of things.
“I just brought it up to a 20th century business,” he said.
Woody said the business has “grown like crazy” in recent years and, following the closure of Summit Supply, it began to provide supplies to the Beckley area.
“I hired Summit’s assistant manager when they shut down,” Woody said. “Wes (Mason) was working for me in Charleston three or four days a week and he started selling quite a bit in Beckley so I bought him a new van to haul things back and forth.”
Before long, Woody said he decided it would be in the best interest of the company to open a location in Beckley.
The old Beckley Produce building, Woody said, was in pretty bad shape when he purchased it.
“It took about 10 months to restore it,’’ he said.
The building includes the same original hardwood floors, but among other changes, Woody installed a new roof and new windows, redid the plumbing and electric and closed in the old porch where fresh produce was once displayed behind a large sliding fence.
“We restored the building and kept the flavor of an old country store,” he said.
In addition to Mason, who now serves as Beckley’s branch manager, Woody hired several of Summit’s former employees.
“There’s five guys at the counter who can help you,” he said. “Tell them what you want and they’ll help you put the pieces together.
“…God just gave me a wonderful group of guys.”
Woody said it’s important to note that Gresham doesn’t supply plumbers, but instead offers plumbers of all skillsets any equipment necessary to complete a job.
He said the business offers everything from plumbing tools to pumps needed for lift stations, pipes and fittings for gas and water lines, generators, garbage disposals, kitchen sinks, bathroom fixtures and sinks and vanities and toilets for homes and commercial properties.
“We have (commercial) hot water tanks for $20,000 or one for your home that’s $400,” he said.
And he said the business prides itself on providing the same level of attention and courtesy to customers of all budgets.
“We want to be the best plumbing supply house anywhere,” he said. “If it’s a $3 part or a $10,000 part, we’ll give you the same great service. We do business the old-fashioned way.
“Service with a smile.”
That is what he said sets Gresham apart from big box stores.
“That’s the big difference between us,” he said. “You can’t get the same service at those kinds of places that you can get from us.”
Woody said he is excited to watch the Beckley location grow and to assist new and existing customers.
And he’s also enjoying meeting those who frequented Beckley Produce through the years, many of whom share stories of long-time owner Margie Pantoplus, who passed away in 2017.
It's in the spirit of the business Pantoplus operated for all those years, that Woody has placed apples just outside the door for customers to enjoy.
“We tell people to take an apple to honor her,” he said. “People seem to like that.”
Gresham Plumbing Supply Company is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
