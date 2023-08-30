Pleasants Power Station is back up and running, Gov. Jim Justice announced at a gathering of West Virginia business leaders.
The power plant had been endangered over the past couple of years. Wednesday, Omnis Fuel Technologies fired the plant back up, investing $800 million in West Virginia for a project estimated to result in 600 jobs.
Justice announced the fire-up during introductory remarks at the annual Business Summit hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. While Justice appeared on stage, on a big video screen was Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell showing the puffs from the power plant up against blue sky.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/30/pleasants-power-station-fires-back-up-governor-announces-at-business-summit/
