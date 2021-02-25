Inspired by a visit to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the nearby Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, a Greenbrier County playwright is crafting a new work examining how West Virginia once assumed a leadership role in the racial justice arena.
Tentatively slated to debut on the Greenbrier Valley Theatre stage this fall, the as-yet-untitled play by GVT artistic director Cathey Sawyer focuses on the tireless battle by West Virginia House of Delegates member Harry J. Capehart Sr., R-McDowell, to bring about the state’s landmark anti-lynching law in 1921.
Hailed as the most progressive such law in the country at the time of its passage, the legislation declared that lynching by mobs was, in fact, murder and set forward fines and imprisonment for anyone convicted of participating in such a mob. Also significantly, the law provided for a $5,000 payment to be made to the victim’s family by the county where a lynching took place, if the murdered person had been taken from a state, county or municipal officer, as was often the case.
Sawyer has meticulously researched the historical underpinnings of what became known as the Capehart Anti-Lynch Law, in honor of the African American legislator who authored and championed the measure.
“In order to be able to write this, I've read everything I could find about what was going on in the country during the period when Capehart was writing this law,” Sawyer said. “The Ku Klux Klan was organizing in West Virginia at this same time, and the NAACP was gaining strength nationally. It’s important to understand all of that background, including what went on with lynching in this state — not as much as in the Deep South, but it still was going on here.”
In fact, the lynching of two Black men taken from a Greenbrier County jail by a mob in 1931 provided an early test of the anti-lynching law when the local African American community mobilized to see to it that charges were filed, Sawyer said in a recent Shepherd’s Center presentation. Four men out of a 50- to 60-person mob faced criminal charges, and the county ultimately had to pay the families of each of the two victims the $5,000 required by Capehart's law.
Now on the cusp of retirement from her position at GVT, Sawyer said she expects to have the first draft of the play finished this spring and to work on the second draft through the summer. She envisions a relatively modest cast of between eight and 10 performers for its GVT premiere later this year.
•••
Founded by the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened three years ago in downtown Montgomery. Informally known as the National Lynching Memorial, it is dedicated to the Black victims of lynching in the United States.
When Sawyer and her husband visited the memorial, she was deeply affected by the somber display.
“The memorial is just life-changing,” she said.
Particularly haunting for Sawyer was the memorial square with its 805 hanging steel rectangles, each the size and shape of a coffin, and each representing a county or state where one or more documented lynchings occurred. The names of the victims and dates of their more than 4,000 deaths are engraved on the panels.
“I’m more and more astonished every day at how little we’ve moved in race relations — how many echoes there still are today,” Sawyer said. “I grew up in the civil rights era. I remember all the horror stories from that time. We’ve made only baby steps in 200 years. It’s astonishing.”
The Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice are open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit museumandmemorial.eji.org.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com