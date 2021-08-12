The Raleigh County Commission and the Raleigh County Historical Society will hold a brief joint ceremony to highlight installation of a bronze memorial plaque commemorating the stone wall that saved Main Street businesses and offices from destruction by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at 214 Main St. in Beckley.
The conflagration of April 14, 1912, gutted several city blocks, mostly along Heber Street. It destroyed 29 businesses and ruined newly paved streets, causing an estimated $275,000 in property damage — nearly $4 million in today’s money. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or even serious injuries.
Please bring a face mask to wear in view of continuing Covid-19 precautions.