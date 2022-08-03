A plan to reimburse counties for lost revenue if the equipment and inventory and vehicle property taxes are eliminated has been completed.
Sen Chandler Swope, R-6th District, who has pushed for those taxes to end, said the move will not only bring more businesses into the state; it will also save residents money in the vehicle tax and actually reimburse them for the tax they paid this year.
“As soon as the bill passes, we can write people checks to cover the money they spent on the vehicle taxes this year,” he said, putting money into residents’ pockets and helping the local economy in the process.
The move will also make the state more attractive for businesses.
“I know personally of at least 12 companies that did not locate in Mercer County because of the equipment and inventory tax,” he said. “It is a real jobs killer.”
Not only will the plan reimburse counties for the revenue they would lose from the taxes, each county would receive at least $1 million above that to help offset the money counties spend on the “jail bill" to house prisoners in state correctional facilities.
Swope said the entire cost for those reimbursements would be $558 million a year, with an extra $140 million this year to cover the costs of paying residents back the money they spent on the vehicle tax.
Going forward, when this plan would kick in on July 1, 2023, the vehicle tax revenue now going to counties is included in the $558 million.
All of this is dependent on whether voters approve Amendment No. 2 this fall, the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which would basically give legislators the authority to change or eliminate the property taxes.
Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle said it is a “solid” plan, and he agrees it will help bring in businesses as well as help residents.
In fact, the personal vehicle tax in the county is substantial.
Cottle said the average annual bill for vehicle owners in the county is around $600.
“That would save residents money,” he said, which would help the local economy.
Cottle’s main concern, shared by assessors and county commissioners around the state, has been whether the state will continue the reimbursements from now on, not just for a few years.
That is crucial because counties depend on revenue from the taxes to help fund schools and county services, with Mercer County receiving more than $8 million a year (not including another $3 million from other sources).
According to the Senate plan, Mercer County will be reimbursed that $8 million plus another $1.4 million, which is about what the jail bill is, for a total of $9.7 million.
McDowell County would receive $5.3 million a year, $1 million above the highest average (equipment and inventory and vehicle) tax collection totals during the last five years.
Monroe County would receive almost $2.5 million, also $1 million more.
Mercer County would get the extra $1.4 million because its jail bill is higher than in McDowell or Monroe.
Swope said the state can afford to do this because of the growth during the past six years which was made possible by former Senate President Bill Cole’s emphasis on making the state more business friendly.
“He ran a very effective pro-business agenda,” Swope said, which helped pave the way for things to come.
When Swope was elected in 2016, the state’s budget was $4 billion, and cuts had to be made each year, and that was also the same year Gov. Jim Justice was elected and he ran on a pro-business platform.
Growth has been steady since then, Swope said, with the state budget raised to $4.5 billion after the first three years.
The budget was then frozen, he said, to allow the state to regain a revenue surplus, which gradually grew and hit a record $1.3 billion during the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30, and about the same surplus is projected for the current fiscal year.
Swope said of that $1.3 billion, $600 million was in actual revenue growth, the state’s GDP (gross domestic product), with the rest in federal money and revenue from the coal and gas severance taxes (about $400 million).
Any federal money or the volatile coal and gas severance tax cannot be used to plan for ongoing spending, he said, but the $600 million can.
“We are confident the state will continue to see at least that much surplus in the GDP each year,” Swope said, adding that projections can only be used for five years simply because of statistical reliability.
In responding to Cottle’s concern about long-term reimbursements, Swope said part of the plan is that the governor will build that money into the state’s base budget every year so it will be there.
The proposed bill, if Amendment 2 passes, would “provide and codify replacement revenue for each county” and “create a special revenue account that would contain an annual appropriation for replacement revenue.”
However, he said he and other Senate leaders, like Senate Finance Chair Eric Tarr, are confident the state will continue to grow in the foreseeable future.
That $600 million a year will more than cover the $558 million, with a $40 million cushion.
Swope said the $140 million to repay residents their vehicle tax for this year can come from other surplus money available now, but that is just a one-time expense and will do what Justice wanted to do with his 10 percent personal income tax cut – put money into people’s pockets straightaway, whenever the bill would pass.
Justice has opposed the Senate plan, saying Monday it is too risky and referring to it as a $700 million plan. But Swope explained he was including that initial one-time $140 million vehicle tax reimbursement to residents.
With those taxes gone, counties will be likely to see growth, Swope said, and the plan also paves the way for the governor’s personal income tax reduction plan, which Swope also supports as a long-term goal.
“If the sales tax revenue grows by more then 5 percent, we will take half of that extra amount (above 5 percent) to use as an income tax replacement fund,” he said.
Justice’s plan would cut the personal income tax by 10 percent this year, costing the state $254 million.
With the Senate plan, money would be set aside to make up that money with an ongoing fund based on growth and then phase in the cuts when the money is there to do it.
The eventual goal, he said, is to completely eliminate the personal income tax.
Swope, a retired construction company owner, praised Tarr and the Legislature’s leadership, saying he is just a “soldier” doing whatever he can do to help.
“We have a leadership team who are compassionate,” he said, because they want to do what is best for the state and do all they can to help residents.
Swope said they also want to make West Virginia “a desired destination everybody wants to come to.”
