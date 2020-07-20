LEWISBURG — No one will be raising chickens in Lewisburg for the foreseeable future.
Hearing little support from the community to permit chickens to be kept as pets or egg sources, city council indefinitely tabled action on a draft of an amendment to city code that would have allowed property owners to harbor the fowl.
The proposal to exempt chickens from the city’s ban on any animal not ordinarily kept and maintained as a house pet was raised at the May council session.
Council member Heather Blake said at this month’s meeting she had been approached in the past two months only by opponents of the proposal.
Council member Sarah Elkins said she had heard from only one person who favored opening the city to chickens. Elkins said she didn’t want to see council spending a lot of time on what appears to be an unpopular idea.
The draft city code amendment would have established a half-acre lot as the minimum size on which chickens could be kept, with six chickens per half-acre and no more than 30 total allowed on any property. It also specified set-backs, coop dimensions and registration, a continuing ban on roosters, a provision for slaughtering chickens on the premises and penalties for violations of the regulations.
Questions raised during discussion of the proposal last week included a debate on whether it should originate with the Lewisburg Planning Commission rather than with city council. Council member Mark Etten pointed out that he and other planners are currently working on land use regulations, which would at some juncture need to be modified to accommodate the code change.
The action taken by council to table the measure indefinitely effectively closes the topic.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com