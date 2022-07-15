The Beckley Police Department’s K9 units have found an ally again this year, as Little Caesars conducted its third annual “Pizza Pizza Paws” campaign.
Made possible by community contributions and collaborations with several companies, the program aims to supply police K9 units in West Virginia with supplies and goods to help them in their daily endeavors.
The campaign originally started in 2019, when Sabrina Donahue-Moore, a Little Caesars marketing director, and her team decided to supply first aid kits to K9 handlers units in their local area. Last year, the program supplied the handlers with tracking collars. This year, 160 officers received a package containing several different items, totaling up to around $280.
“It comes down to the community,” stated Donahu-Moore. “We saw a need that was there. We’re letting the public know all of the hard work that they are doing, and that we have an opportunity to help them protect us a little more.”
The packs were paid for by community donations and funding from Little Caesars and collaborations with eight different franchises throughout West Virginia. Inside the kits are a tactical collar, a high-grade leash, a camel-back backpack, a KONG toy and a FURminator.
“If there's a missing person out there or a child, they're the first ones there that are stepping up to help out in order to get that person home safely,” Donahu-Moore said. "So they're such a huge asset to our community. Even from drugs to all the other different aspects that these K9s are able to do.”
Although the program is exclusive to West Virginia, Donahu-Moore explained that many Little Caesars throughout the country have expressed an interest in bringing it to their communities.
“It's been extremely beneficial, between first aid kits, tracking collars, all equipment that help us do our job, but help us above the bare necessities,” Cpl. Tim Capehart, a K9 handler, said. "We’re extremely thankful for anybody in the community that has helped make this happen, or even anybody in that community that just talks to us or asks us questions because we love talking about dogs, and it does help with our department and potentially helps us do a better job."
