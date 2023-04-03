beckley, w.va. – Six regional entrepreneurs and two teams of West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) students shared their business ideas on Thursday with a panel of judges and a live audience at the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on the WVU Tech campus.
Judges selected the following winners:
First place – $2,250 to Hinton Outfitters, pitched by Lee Ann Goins of Hinton
Second place – $1,250 to Paws N Pals, pitched by Corey Lacy of Beckley
Third place – $750 to Vinyl Tracks LLC, pitched by Clint Blunt of Beckley
Student winner – $1,000 to WVU Tech Entrepreneurship Club for Cultural Lounge, pitched by Zack Reid and Leonor Ferreira
Prize winnings provided by private contributors to the West Virginia Hive will be used to advance the winners’ businesses or ideas. Planned spending by the four winners includes purchases of furnishings and equipment, lease and opening costs, signage, marketing and production.
The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the WVU Tech Launch Lab, coordinated the competition and organized the event.
Sponsors supporting the business idea pitch competition and providing all funding for the awards included: Gold Level sponsor: United Bank; Silver Level sponsor: Chase and Ashley Barton of Stephens Auto and WV Auto Buyers; Bronze Level sponsors: City National Bank, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce; Special Student Award sponsor: Fayette County National Bank.
Judges were: Ryan Thorn, state director for West Virginia, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development; Chris Vaught, president and CEO, Vaught, Inc.; Kyung Moon Kim, D.B.A., associate professor, Department of Accounting and Management, WVU Tech; Teresa Cook, sales and service representative, United Bank.
The business pitch competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. Eligibility was limited to residents or businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan and Mingo counties, along with WVU Tech students, faculty and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.