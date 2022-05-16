Pipestem Adventure opens for the season

Pipestem Peaks Ziplining Tours reopened for the summer season Friday, while the Pipestem Adventures plans to open the Adventure Zone on May 20 for visitors and guests to come explore.
The zip line tour is the most popular new attraction at Pipestem Adventures.
“We have one of the biggest and most expansive zip line tours out there, and guest just love it,” said A.J. Denison, Pipestem marketing manager.
The tour consists around a mile and a half long trip with nine zip lines. The zip lines work their way down the gorge, then on the last three, work their way back and forth across the Bluestone River.
“Our biggest [zip line] is 1,500 feet long and 350 feet high, and if you’re daring, you can get up to 55 miles per hours going down,” Zip line tour guide, Eli Fry added. “Five out of the nine zip lines are over 1,000 feet long.”
Before the action starts with the zip lines, the Pipestem team offers a zip line safety course where they give out and strap guests into harnesses and allow practice on mock zip lines.
The Adventure Zone is another attraction that Pipestem offers, and it includes several activities such as skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on paved and off-road race tracks, 3D archery, axe throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf and electric motor assisted bikes.
“You can get a day pass or purchase any of the activities individually for the Adventure Zone,” said Denison.
The zip lines and the Adventure Zone is open to everyone and not just to lodge guests, but they do recommend you stay a while.
“Most of our activities take around an hour to an our and a half, and our zip line take three to four hours,” said Denison. “I’d say it takes around two or three days to get through all the activities we offer.”
Pipestem offers attractions for guests of all ages.
“Pipestem is really big on our family guests,” Denison said. “The Adventure Zone is a great place for families, kids, and teens. There really is something for everyone, so it’s a great family destination.”
The zip lines and the Adventure Zone are only a small selection of activities offered.
White water rafting, horseback riding, kayaking, golfing, mountain biking, a splash park, and an adventure lake are all available at Pipestem.
Later in the year rock climbing will also be available.
There are several accommodations for any one vacationing including 2 lodges, 26 cabins and 82 camp sites.
All activities offered are officially open May 20.