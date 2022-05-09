Pipe bursts in Woodrow cafeteria; primary voting moving to gym

No injuries were reported Monday after a pipe ruptured in the cafeteria ceiling at Woodrow Wilson High School during lunch hours, Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price said.
Price said the pipe was part of the schools HVAC system and burst unexpectedly around 11:15 a.m. Monday causing ceiling tiles and water to fall from the ceiling.
“There were students that maybe got splashed a little bit from it . . . but no one took a direct hit from it, if you will, which we're very fortunate and very blessed and thankful that that didn't occur,” he said.
Price said all of the impacted students were checked for injuries and their parents notified.
As a result of the incident, students were dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
Price said the maintenance department already has the mess cleaned up and the next step will be making the repairs. He anticipates that to be completed on Tuesday.
Woodrow Wilson High School was already scheduled to be closed to students Tuesday for the for the primary election as the school is a polling place.
While voting typically takes place in the cafeteria, Price said that will instead be moved to the gym to allow maintenance crews to make the necessary repairs.