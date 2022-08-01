The Greenbrier Historical Society celebrated in style on Monday as they re-dedicated the 1834 Supreme Court of Appeals Library and Study Building in downtown Lewisburg.
On hand to commemorate the occasion was the Honorable John A. Hutchison, current chief justice of West Virginia’s Supreme Court of Appeals.
“On behalf of the Supreme Court of Appeals of the State of West Virginia, I bring you greetings,” Hutchison told the small crowd gathered in the 190-year-old building. “It is my sincere pleasure to be here today. We have to recognize the importance of this building to the judiciary in the state.”
The Lewisburg branch of the “Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia” held its first session on Aug. 1, 1831. The building remained in the service of Virginia’s court system until 1864, when the Commonwealth was forced to acknowledge West Virginia’s status as an independent state. The building was repurposed – and re-christened – as the Greenbrier County Library on Aug. 1, 1941, in a ceremony presided over by then Chief Justice J.N. Kenna. New River CTC leased the building in 2010 and has maintained its use as a library since that time.
“It has been a long time since there have been this many people in this building,” Al Emch, vice president of the Greenbrier Historical Society, said as the ceremony got underway. “This is a very distinguished and auspicious group.”
Affectionately known as the “Pink Library,” the building is located on Rt. 60 adjacent to the former slave quarters of the Johnson Reynolds family. Earlier this year, the Greenbrier Historical Society entered into a long-term lease agreement for both buildings, and plans are being made for the Pink Library’s full restoration.
“Now the work starts,” said Janice Cooley, president of the Greenbrier Historical Society, while speaking with The Register-Herald after the ceremony. “We want to restore it (the Pink Library) to be used as exhibit space, archival space, and educational space for children. We want to do it all.”
Also on hand for the rededication ceremony was W.Va. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who told The Register-Herald, “Today was a wonderful celebration of community, history, and the rule of law. These things have bound our democracy together for generations – and will for years to come if we protect them. We owe our thanks to the Historical Society for providing this important service to the community.”
According to a written supplemental statement, the Greenbrier Historical Society “is now embarking on a labor of love to bring the building, which is very near to original condition but in need of substantial study and careful restoration, back as closely as possible to what it was in the first half of the 19th century.”
“We’re putting it all together,” Cooley went on to say. “We’re looking forward to making it happen. I think it's going to be great for tourism in the area.”
