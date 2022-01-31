Officers of the Pineville Police Department are now wearing body cameras, according to Chief Zack Helmandollar.
Since Jan. 18, the new department policy requires officers to wear the body cameras while making routine traffic stops, during all use-of-force incidents, arrests and summons, interactions with people suspected of criminal activity, searches of persons and property, responses to any crime in progress, and some investigative actions.
“The Pineville Police Department recognizes the importance of transparency and accountability in its law enforcement operations,” according to a press release.
“Keeping our community safe is our top priority.
“Law enforcement is most effective when there is accountability and trust between law enforcement and the community.”
The body-worn cameras promote transparency and confidence, not only within the community, but also with law enforcement who work alongside the Pineville Police Department, the press release said.
The cameras were provided by the town of Pineville.
– Mary Catherine Brooks