Pineville officials adopt resolution supporting masks, social distancing

As personnel return to schools this morning in Wyoming County, Pineville Mayor Mike Kodak and the town council passed a resolution supporting the board of education's push to wear masks and follow social distancing (at least six feet from other people) protocols.
The board's #WyoCoGoForGreen initiative – a nod to West Virginia's color-coded school safety status map – supports these measures as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat.
Kodak, who teaches at Wyoming County East High School, said the council's August meeting came on the same day as the board's initiative.
“We're piggy-backing on that,” Kodak said.
“With schools going back, that's a big part of our community,” Kodak explained. “We want them to be safe.”
Wearing masks and practicing social distancing are big factors in slowing the spread of the virus and allowing in-person instruction and fall sports to begin, according to officials.
As of Aug. 23, Wyoming County was “green” in the school safety status map, indicating there is minimal community transmission of the virus.
The color-coded system uses four colors, with green as the safest, indicating 3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people; yellow indicates an “increased community transmission,” from 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 people; orange marks a “heightened community transmission” rate, or 10 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 people, and red shows a “substantial community transmission” rate of 25 or more cases per 100,000 people.
The statewide map is updated weekly.
“Council feels it's important that we, as a community, demonstrate and model good mask-wearing behavior,” according to the resolution, which was passed unanimously by the council.
“It is the Town of Pineville's hope that everyone will work together and mask up so that Wyoming County will stay 'in the green' and students can enjoy returning to class along with their full season of sports,” the resolution said.
“While Wyoming County is currently in its 'green phase' status, residents are reminded that could change if precautionary behaviors are relaxed.
“The Town of Pineville's resolution endorses the state mandate that masks be worn in businesses and buildings, calls on residents and workers to continue wearing face coverings and thanks businesses that have enforced health guidelines.
“Both the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the wearing of cloth face masks while in public or areas where social distancing measures cannot be maintained. This recommendation is based on how the disease spreads – through respiratory droplets – and emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that show face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.
“Mask wearing is going to save lives. It might not be yours, but it could quite possibly be a loved one or a next-door neighbor,” the resolution states.