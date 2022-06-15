YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO — Gabrielle Lupardus of Pineville was among nearly 1,600 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's Spring Commencement.
Lupardus earned a Bachelor of General Studies.
