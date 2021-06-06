On May 17, 1930, President Herbert Hoover was sitting in the Oval Office, Gallant Fox won the Kentucky Derby, the French foreign minister submitted a plan for a “United States of Europe” to the 26 European members of the League of Nations, and Pineville Masonic Lodge No. 138 set the cornerstone of the new Center District High School with a small time capsule encased.
Also participating in the 1930 cornerstone ceremonies were Masons from across southern West Virginia as well as from Virginia, Georgia and Florida.
The Freemasons opened that 91-year-old time capsule Saturday afternoon in conjunction with Wyoming County schools officials.
Center District High later became Pineville Junior High and has sat empty since 1998, when Wyoming County East High School was opened, consolidating ninth-through-12th-grade students from both the Mullens and Pineville areas.
Now posing a danger, the building is being torn down.
“It's a very big decision to tear down a building,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, told the large group of Masons gathered.
She pledged the property would become a “positive place for the citizens and children” of Pineville and Wyoming County.
“The property will be well used,” she said.
Cline said the basic needs of children haven't changed since 1930 and still include family and love.
She said the county's citizens have always backed the school system.
In 1927, three years before the Center District school building was constructed, residents passed the county's first excess levy and have done so every five years since, Cline noted.
The county's strong, proud, Appalachian culture bound by ties of service, honor, integrity, and helping others hasn't changed in those 91 years, Cline noted.
“The good, good life continues on in Wyoming County,” she emphasized.
Kara Halsey-Mitchell, curriculum and instruction administrator, was a member of Pineville Junior High's last freshman class.
“Pineville Junior High is full of memories for many,” she said.
Halsey-Mitchell said she can still remember her first day in the junior high, how nervous and painfully shy she was.
Her late grandfather, Luther Halsey, was among the 27 members of Pineville High School's Class of 1944, she said. He and his brother Ivan established Pineville Furniture and Appliance Company in 1963. The business is still open today and now operated by her father, Jeff Halsey.
Pineville Junior High was the place where she grew to love school and education, Halsey-Mitchell noted, and likely started her on her path to a career in education. She will become one of two county assistant superintendents July 1.
Danny W. Garber, grand master of the West Virginia Grand Lodge, and Richard Nuhfer, grand secretary, opened the 91-year-old time capsule.
Among the artifacts in a small, sealed container were a Bible and a history of Center District schools by Rev. Green Pendleton "G.P." Goode (1868-1957), who served as the Wyoming County historian for more than five decades.
There were also historical sketches of Rockcastle Baptist Church and Pineville Methodist Episcopal Church South, a list of the 1930 high school graduates and Chapter 110 of the Order of the Eastern Star members, as well as copies of the May 16, 1930, Independent Herald and the May 15, 1930, Mullens Advocate, along with the Pineville Masonic Lodge's bylaws, among other items.
Masonic cornerstones are only set at schools, churches, Masonic lodges, and other public buildings.
Setting a cornerstone in a public building is a centuries-old tradition for the Masons, and the time capsule is part of the ritual and intended to depict the time period in which the building was constructed — “the energy, industry, and culture of the time,” according to Nuhfer.
While most time capsules are intended to be uncovered at a specific time, the Masons' cornerstone capsules are meant to be uncovered only in the event the building is demolished.
The cornerstone ceremonies are one of only two conducted publicly by Masons; the other is funerals.
Although the cornerstone is usually set on the northeast corner, each construction site is different, according to officials.
The very first cornerstone known to be set in the United States was part of the U.S. Capitol in Federal City, now Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18, 1793, with George Washington serving as the grand master.
Seven other cornerstones have been set in Wyoming County: the courthouse on Sept. 20, 1916; Callahan Trade and Industrial School, in Baileysville, July 27, 1940; Wyoming County East High, Sept. 26, 1997; the Division of Highways building in Pineville, Oct. 2, 1999; both the cornerstones at the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department building and Westside High School were set on Aug. 25, 2001; and Pineville Elementary School on Dec. 15, 2012.