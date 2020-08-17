Pineville Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a Labor Day fireworks display.
Due to the health threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fire company had to cancel the Wyoming County Labor Day Celebration.
“We wanted to do something,” emphasized Mike Goode, fire chief. “This way, people can social distance. Stay in their cars if they want. Bring their lawn chairs if they want.”
Goode said the display can be seen from the courthouse lawn, from the schools, and from numerous other locations around Pineville.
The display will begin at dark on Monday, Sept. 7.
– Mary Catherine Brooks