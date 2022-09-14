Pineville Elementary School rolled out the red carpet for River, a certified therapy dog, during a “Pup Rally” Wednesday afternoon.
The 10-month-old yellow Labrador retriever took center stage with Wyoming County East High School band and cheerleaders providing fanfare.
Wyoming County Board of Education members, administrators, and several county and town officials participated in the celebration.
West Virginia's first lady Cathy Justice, accompanied by Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, delivered River to the school.
River is the fourth certified therapy dog to be placed as part of the first lady’s Friends With Paws program, an extension of the Communities In Schools initiative.
"Friends With Paws is already making a positive impact on school attendance and in assisting children who have experienced trauma,” Justice said.
“River will be a great addition to an already strong team at Pineville Elementary. I'm very excited that we are able to place a therapy dog here."
The dogs are specifically trained to provide companionship, comfort, and support for students in need of a boost.
The service animals can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers.
Therapy dogs are also trained to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances.
The service dogs are being placed in schools within Communities In Schools counties “where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal,” according to a press release.
Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, declared Sept. 14 as “River's Gotcha Day” and presented the school with a framed poster depicting the declaration.
Cline said she knew that River was not only coming to a school that would take care of him, but would love and appreciate him as well.
“We are extremely excited to welcome River to the Pineville Elementary School staff,” Cline said.
“Just like our other staff members, we know that River will work hard to provide a wonderful learning experience for our students.”
“We believe the work River will do at Pineville Elementary will directly impact attendance and social emotional learning immediately,” noted John Henry, assistant superintendent. “He will bring a lot of joy to the school from day one.”
Justice emphasized that the students should never let anyone tell them “they can't” do something.
“You can do anything you want to do in life,” Justice told the students. “Dream big. If you have a problem, you have people here to help you.
“River wants you to come to school every day – to talk to him, to read to him every day,” Justice said.
River was put through his paces – sitting, fist bumping, lying down – while also showing off his newest trick by rolling over for the students.
“This is a very big deal,” principal Melanie Keefer told the students.
Bringing the dog to the school had been in the making for a very long time, Keefer said.
“It began as a dream by some teachers and other staff members,” she said.
The group traveled to Charleston to visit Gov. Jim Justice, and Pineville Elementary was then selected to receive the fourth certified therapy dog.
“This is a phenomenal gift and an honor beyond words,” Keefer emphasized.
“This phenomenal gift is going to be part of your family here at Pineville Elementary School,” she told the students. “River will be my friend and your friend.”
River will become part of the daily routine at the school – sometimes at the door to greet students, sometimes at the buses to say goodbye as they are departing for the day.
The students may need to talk with their new friend or read to him or play with him during recess, Keefer said.
River may visit the classrooms to see who is at school or he may be found in hallways, she said.
“River is not going to miss school,” she emphasized. “If you miss school, you miss out,” she said as the students also repeated the familiar phrase.
Kristin Clay will be River's main handler and primarily responsible for his care and housing. Clay will have four other teachers, known as Team River, ready to step in should the need arise.
Communities in Schools (CIS), now in all Wyoming County schools, is a national program designed to reduce dropout rates by connecting at-risk students to community resources that will help keep them in school.
The CIS program is specifically designed to bring community resources into the school to the students. Those resources may address basics such as food and clothing, counseling, family engagement, adult role models, life skills and/or physical health needs.
The Friends With Paws program is a partnership among the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.
A therapy dog will be placed in schools in Wayne, Mingo, Pocahontas, and Greenbrier counties later this year.
This year, 10 therapy dogs will be placed in CIS schools across West Virginia and another 10 will be placed next year.
The therapy dogs will belong to each individual school and become part of the community.
A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.
In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response.
Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation.
They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the amount of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits, according to the press release.
