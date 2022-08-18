Pineville Elementary School and Greenbrier East High School were among seven schools in West Virginia that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative, it was announced on Thursday.
“Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” first lady Cathy Justice said. “I am getting a lot of positive feedback from schools’ staff about how our dogs are benefiting students by alleviating anxiety and improving attendance. We’re looking forward to future pup rallies, and I’d like to invite members of the local communities receiving these dogs to come and help celebrate.”
Pineville Elementary School, in Wyoming County, will receive a male yellow Labrador named River while Greenbrier East High School, in Greenbrier County, will receive a male cream/white Labradoodle named Marshal.
The addition of the seven dogs to Friends With Paws will achieve the initial goal of the program, placing ten certified therapy dogs in schools across West Virginia by the end of this year.
In 2023, Friends With Paws also plans to place ten additional dogs in CIS schools in West Virginia.
First announced in March, the Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in CIS schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.
The Friends With Paws Program is a partnership among the governor’s office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.
Earlier this year, Welch Elementary School in McDowell County received a a male black Labrador named Coal.
“Having Coal at our school has brought a sense of peace and calm,” said Shannon Pace, CIS site coordinator at Welch Elementary School and primary handler of Coal. “His presence is comforting and welcoming to both students, staff and families. He has helped bridge the gap that Covid created two years ago."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.