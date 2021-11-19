Plans are underway to celebrate Christmas in Pineville.
The town is inviting all businesses, schools and individuals to participate in a lighted Christmas parade Monday, Dec. 6. Anyone interested in joining the lighted Christmas parade should contact Angel Lane at 304-890-6311 to obtain guidelines and register for the parade.
The parade will line up at 5 p.m. at Pineville Elementary School and end on Main Street. Santa Claus has agreed to serve as grand marshal for the parade.
Decorate a float, car, truck, golf cart, wagon, side-by-side, four-wheeler, motorcycle, or just decorate yourself with Christmas lights and join the Parade of Lights.
After the parade, festivities will continue at the courthouse on the front lawn. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the courthouse will not be open.
The festivities include but are not limited to lighting of the town's Christmas tree, the Christmas story read by Rev. Dewight Stafford, carols sung by attendees, and a Pineville Elementary School handbell presentation.
At the conclusion of the courthouse events, attendees will be invited to visit Main Street, where some establishments will be open with free treats and treasures.
Also planned is a hay ride through town to take in the decorated store fronts on Main Street. Hay rides will be at the Post Office parking lot.
For more information, contact Pineville Town Hall at 304-732-6255.