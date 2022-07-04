Cam Shannon was born and raised in Raleigh County and has been teaching here for five years – three of them as a physical education instructor for Crescent Elementary School students.
He has been doing such a good job, in fact, that his colleagues and administrators have taken note.
This year, out of nearly 800 teachers in the 27 schools in the county, Shannon was named Raleigh County teacher of the year.
“I cried just when my principal told me I won it just for the school,” Shannon said. “I couldn’t believe that everyone voted for me. Then to go on to the next step, this has to be God.”
After graduating from Concord University in Athens, Shannon stayed in the Beckley area to be close to his family and to try to make an impact in the community. He began his teaching career as a substitute teacher at Shady Spring High School and stayed in the county school system with the intention of being a P.E. teacher because of his previous interest in physical therapy and his passion for staying active.
Being an elementary school gym teacher is no simple task, Shannon says. To work in the career takes patience and determination. He takes pride in his job, looking at it as not only a way to teach health to children, but also to teach them about character.
“It is truly a blessing,” Shannon said of his job and the opportunity it provides to work with children. “I never knew that a gym teacher could have an impact on children in ways that don't even relate to gym or physical activity. It blows my mind how the Lord can use someone in any position, it doesn't matter what your position is, to have an influence on someone.
“If you stick to what you preach and teach, if you stick to it and you drive it home, and the children see how serious you are about what you say, you can make a change no matter what position you’re in.”
For Shannon, getting recognition at his work was never his objective. He was happy and grateful just to be where he was and to do what he was doing. He said that for anyone to even recommend him for the award was amazing, and that he never thought that he would ever even be considered.
“For other people to see something in you such as that, that lets me know that the people I go to work with every day, that lets me know how they view me,” said Shannon. “Just to see that they look at me that way, that right there was enough for me. I’m just very humbled.”
The process of being awarded teacher of the year is a long one. It starts with each of the 27 schools in the county voting for one of their own teachers to represent them. After that step, the board of education evaluates biographies of each candidate and then uses that information to narrow the candidates down to six teachers. Those six teachers are then evaluated in their classroom setting for two days by the board, which then gives the award to whichever candidate they see fit.
“To receive an award such as this, it had to be a divine intervention. At least from my eyes, it had to be from God,” Shannon said. “I don’t see myself being different from anyone else. I feel like I’m doing the same thing the other teachers are doing. I feel like I’m not the only one giving it their all every day. I feel like I’m not the only one making sacrifices for these kids. I just feel like the Lord said, ‘OK, I’m going to allow him to get it this time.’”