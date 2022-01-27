Learn the basics of Adobe Photoshop in New River Community and Technical College’s three-week introductory workshop offered through Zoom video conferencing starting Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The community education class will contain both lecture and lab components allowing students to gain hands-on experience with the photo editing program.
Students in the class will learn to use layers, layer adjustments, curves, selections, masking techniques, plug-ins, color management techniques, special effects and compositing along with how to enhance and improve digital images for output to photographic digital printers and/or the web.
The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tuition for the class is $100, and the registration deadline is Feb. 11. Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.