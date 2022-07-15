There is still time to register for a hands-on four-hour workshop, Close-Up Photography in the Garden: Blooms, Bugs and Beauty, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the WVU Building and the Garden at the State Fair Grounds.
The public is invited to learn more about the art and tricks of close-up photography in the natural world.
To register or get more information, email your contact information to gvmastergardeners@gmail.com or call Mary Dameron at the Greenbrier County Extension Office at 304-647-7409 by Wednesday, July 20.
The registration fee is $25, payable at the class, and includes a complementary lunch.
High school and college photography enthusiasts are encouraged to register and may be eligible for a limited number of scholarship registrations.
Participants may bring a DSLR, smart phone, or compact camera and learn ways to get the best shots to capture the beauty of the natural world and are encouraged to bring a laptop or other device to download and share photos.
The workshop will be led by photographer and educator Danae Wolfe. As she describes the program: “With just a few simple tools and some practice, close-up photography can be an accessible and fun way to highlight the tiniest details of your garden.”
During this workshop, participants will learn about low-cost close-up photography setups and techniques including reverse lens, extension tubes, and mobile macro tips.
After breaking for lunch, the class will reconvene for an in-field session photographing blooms and bugs and an informal photo critique and discussion.
Wolfe is a writer, photographer, and digital marketing specialist with 12 years' experience crafting compelling narratives that connect people with nature.
Greenbrier Valley Master Gardeners is offering this workshop in memory of Connie Manchester, a gifted photographer and loyal member.
