A Raleigh County house fire resulted in the death of a resident's beloved dog on Monday, but no people were seriously injured in the blaze, Raleigh County emergency officials reported.
Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) dispatchers said firefighters were alerted to the fire on Dearing Lane at 12:45 p.m. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department and Coal City Fire Department firefighters responded, along with Raleigh Sheriff's Department officers and Jan-Care ambulance crews.
Firefighters shut down the roadway while they fought the blaze, which occurred while the resident of the house was at work.
BPVFD Chief Bobby Palmer said firefighters recovered the body of a pet dog that lived in the home.
Psychology Today reports that the loss of a pet can be just as painful as grieving the loss of a family member or friend. Research shows that those who have lost pets should set aside time to grieve in their own ways, take time to reflect on the life they shared with the pet, ensure they continue meeting their own basic needs, find a calming practice and practice it frequently, maintain routines with living animals as best as possible, maintain the memory and love of their pet and seek support from understanding friends and relatives.
Palmer asked that the pet owner's privacy be respected.
Raleigh EOC dispatchers report that emergency officials had finished fighting the fire and reopened the roadway by 2:40 p.m.