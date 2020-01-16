100 percent voter registration in area high schools

Eight southern West Virginia high schools have registered 100 percent of their eligible senior class to vote, qualifying them for the first round of the Jennings Randolph Award for the 2019-20 school year, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday.
Now in its 26th year, the Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s Office to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. It is named for the late U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, reducing the voting age from 21 to 18.
Those high schools which register at least 85 percent of their eligible students are honored with the award for their efforts.
High schools in The Register-Herald’s coverage area that registered 100 percent of their voters are:
l Meadow Bridge High School, Fayette County
l Midland Trail High School, Fayette County
l James Monroe High School, Monroe County
l Richwood High School, Nicholas County
l Independence High School, Raleigh County
l Liberty High School, Raleigh County
l Shady Spring High School, Raleigh County
l Summers County High School, Summers County
Those high schools were eight of 24 high schools throughout West Virginia qualifying for the award.
The Jennings Randolph Award “Gold Level” is given to West Virginia high schools that register 100 percent of eligible students. Schools which have registered at least 85 percent and qualified for the Silver Level have until May 1 to earn the Gold.
Under the Jennings Randolph Award program, schools which qualify are eligible to nominate up to two members of the student body for honorary secretary of state recognition, a press release stated, and students receiving the honor will be invited to attend a day at the Legislature at the Capitol in Charleston.
The honorary secretary of state list will be released later during the legislative session.
“Over the last three years, we have worked with county clerks and student leaders throughout the state to register more than 43,000 high school seniors to vote,” Warner said. “That’s an incredible number for a state the size of West Virginia.”
Warner said he is encouraged by the interest young people have in registering to vote, and he hopes this awareness results in participation in the 2020 election cycle.
Schools interested in the Jennings Randolph Award or honorary secretary of state program are urged to visit https://sos.wv.gov/about/Pages/Jennings-Randolph-Award.aspx.
