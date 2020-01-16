100 percent voter registration in area high schools

Jennings Randolph is the father of the 26th Amendment and the late U.S. Senator from Harrison County.Â Sen. Randolph introduced a bill eleven times to lower the required age to register to vote from 21 to 18.Â He believed that if U.S. citizens were old enough to fight and die for their country, then they were old enough to vote for the leaders who were sending them to these conflicts. In 1971, the 26th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed and changed the voting age to 18. In honor of Sen. Randolph's determination to get young people involved in the voting process, the Secretary of State's created the Jennings Randolph Award. This award is given to high schools that have 100 percent of eligible students registered to vote. Some exemptions may apply, for example, like students who choose not to register for religious beliefs.â€©