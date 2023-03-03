Investigations from the state health department shed further light on the extent of abuse and neglect of people with disabilities, including an incident in Beckley where people lived eight days in a home with no working sewage system and were forced to use the bathroom in buckets and in the backyard.
In another incident elsewhere in the state, a patient required hospital treatment after maggots were found on his skin. Other incidents detailed how people died because of lack of proper care.
The report, which was requested by Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, detailed the most egregious incidents of abuse and neglect at facilities around the state from July 1, 2021, through Dec. 15, 2022.
Of the 23 incidents listed in its pages, five occurred at REM Community Options in Beckley – the highest rate of any facility or city included.
“The reports are abundantly clear that in far too many instances, people with disabilities … are being mistreated,” Linville said.
He sponsored a bill this session aimed at improving care in facilities for people with disabilities. The legislation also looks to beef up the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ oversight of facilities as the department oversees their licensing. The bill is part of a broad effort from lawmakers this year to improve DHHR, which is under federal investigation for its treatment of people of disabilities who are in the state agency’s care.
Linville requested the report from DHHR’s Office of Inspector General then shared it with lawmakers.
“The following provides a summary of the most significant and severe findings of abuse, neglect and misappropriation that occurred at privately owned and operated behavioral health centers in West Virginia,” the report read.
The facility inspections were completed by DHHR’s Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, or OHFLAC, which reviews facilities to ensure they comply with state and federal regulations. The report included the following information about incidents involving REM Community Options in Beckley:
In June 2022, residents and staff in a home owned by the company used a mop bucket and other vessels as makeshift toilets, and staff emptied the waste into the backyard of the home. One consumer routinely used the bathroom in the backyard of the home. “Both staff and management were aware of the situation but did not respond proactively,” the report said.
That same month, a patient under the company’s care, who used a wheelchair as their primary means of getting around, “was left in a soiled, wet brief for a continuous 14-hour period.” The report said that staff were aware of the problem and did not address it in a timely manner.
In November 2022, a staff member “verbally and psychologically abused” a patient. “Direct care staff yelled and cursed at a consumer for having an unexpected bowel movement,” the report said.
REM Community Options in Beckley did not respond to an interview request for this story.
The report also detailed an incident in Parkersburg in September 2022, where ResCare WV failed to provide “dignity and humane treatment” for a patient, and the patient was sleeping on a bare mattress without sheets in a hotel after being forced out of his home due to unsanitary conditions. While residing in the hotel, maggots were found on the consumer which required emergency medical treatment, the report said.
Prior to OHFLAC releasing its inspection reports, facilities are required to have an approved and implemented plan of correction.
“OHFLAC verifies the implementation of all approved plans of correction, including directed plans of correction,” DHHR spokesperson Allison Adler said in an email.
Two years ago, Linville said some lawmakers were presented with similar information about severe abuse and neglect cases involving patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (known as IDD patients) in facilities. He was dissatisfied by what he said was not enough attention on the issue since then.
“It turned my stomach two years ago; the (new) report showed the problem still exists,” he said.
More problems have come to light – and gotten the attention of Senate President Craig Blair and federal investigators.
Last fall, Blair asked Gov. Jim Justice to launch an independent investigation into DHHR’s treatment of people with disabilities. The letter mentioned a 2021 incident where a group home had broken plumbing and residents were forced to use the bathroom outside – a year ahead of the Beckley incident. The governor never responded to the letter, according to Senate spokesperson Jacque Bland.
In November, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources Office for Civil Rights launched the investigation into DHHR’s treatment of people with disabilities. In response to the federal probe, DHHR leadership said the agency does not tolerate discrimination of any kind.
Lawmakers heard in December, ahead of session, about the mounting issues facing IDD patients in group homes, including alleged patient abuse and neglect at a state-run facility in Weston. Disability Rights attorney Mike Folio, who presented the information, told lawmakers that DHHR spent $20.3 million last year to institutionalize 29 patients rather than putting them in community settings. DHHR leadership has pointed to the lack of community-based services – a challenge in the poor, rural state with a health care worker shortage.
As the legislative session is nearing its end, Linville’s legislation, HB 3247, is still up for consideration and aims to address issues facing the IDD population.
The legislation is packed with a number of changes to how the state monitors and penalizes facilities, and the measure looks to better the state’s impartial investigation system when problems arise. There are patient-centered components, too, and the bill would require IDD patients to be visited at least once per month by case workers when the state is their guardian.
Under the bill, DHHR’s Office of Inspector General would regulate behavioral health facilities, and the office would be required to send to county prosecutors any findings that could pertain to abuse and neglect.
Parts of the legislation, though, have drawn criticism from behavioral health providers and patient advocates.
West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers executive director Mark Drennan said he is largely in support of the legislation but pushed back on the bill’s plan to raise the fine cap to $100,000 for facilities when DHHR inspectors find violations.
Drennan is concerned the fines will force providers out of business or fail to attract new providers while the state needs more services for people with disabilities. There is no appeals process for these fines.
“No abuse is acceptable,” he noted. “Individuals with IDD require and deserve the highest quality care, facilities and resources,” he added. Drennan this session has pushed for permanently increased wages for the behavioral health workforce due to the demanding work.
The bill also removes a moratorium on the creation of intermediate care facilities (ICF), which are temporary and transitional facilities. There are no ICFs in the state.
“We have individuals with really high needs, and they're being placed in community-based (care) with other members of IDD communities, and this is not a safe place for them,” Drennan said.
Disability Rights West Virginia, which monitors the treatment of patients in facilities, feels the bill in the present form would not protect patients and would lead to more institutionalization. Folio said it would enrich providers and violate a court order that obligated DHHR to continue funding community-based mental health services, which is how the health department discussed the case’s dismissal in its own press release in 2021.
“This bill is broken promises to enforce the regulations (lawmakers) adopted,” Folio said.
The House passed the bill Feb. 24, and it waits to be taken up by the Senate Health Committee at time of print.
Lawmakers have already sent a bill to the governor’s desk that would divide DHHR into three new departments. Justice vetoed a similar bill last year but has indicated he is more open now to changing the behemoth agency’s structure. In addition to DHHR’s services for people with disabilities, the agency oversees the state’s Medicaid program, foster care system, emergency food benefits and more.
The legislation would also give greater independence to DHHR’s Office of Inspector General.
The Legislature is set to adjourn next Saturday, March 11.
