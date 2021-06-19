Pendleton Community Bank welcomes Karen Ewing

FRANKLIN — Pendleton Community Bank has added Karen Ewing, AVP business development officer, to the lending team.
She will serve the financial institution's southern West Virginia market, including Beckley, Mount Hope, Oak Hill and the surrounding area.
Ewing brings a strong educational background and 27 years of well-rounded banking experience to PCB. She attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications from Concord University and is also a graduate of the BB&T School of Banking at Wake Forest University. Ewing's background in banking is extensive — loan vault title clerk, customer service representative, cash management officer, training and development specialist, and, most recently, branch manager. She oversaw operations for one of BB&T's top five branches in the West Virginia region and during this time originated both retail and small business loans.
"We are excited to welcome Karen to PCB," said William Loving, president and CEO. "Her small business lending experience and versatile knowledge of the industry are an asset to our organization. Karen's addition to the lending team will further strengthen our presence in southern West Virginia. Karen treats her customers well and takes the time to develop a relationship, and that's what community banking is all about."
Ewing said, "I am thrilled to be part of the PCB family! It has been very refreshing experience, and I can already tell the entire team is working together toward a common goal of making our customers and our communities better."
Outside the office Ewing is active in her community and serves on the Board of Directors for the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. She said she also looks forward to rejoining the Beckley Rotary Club. Ewing currently resides in Pax with her husband, Eric, and son, Dillon.
Headquartered in Franklin, PCB is an independent community bank with $610 million in assets.