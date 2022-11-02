The Public Employee Insurance Agency is projecting no premium increases for state workers this year as it takes a draft plan out to the public, but a five-year outlook shows state costs skyrocketing by hundreds of millions of dollars.
The five-year PEIA outlook released Wednesday anticipates keeping employee premium increases at zero through 2027. But costs to the state would go up exponentially over those years.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/02/peia-projects-no-premium-increases-but-anticipates-future-financial-strain-for-state/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.