The Public Employees Insurance Agency’s financial board approved a plan for the coming fiscal year without rocking any boats, but the agency remains concerned about storms up ahead.
After taking next year’s financial plan to a series of stops around West Virginia for public comment, the board officially approved it today.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/15/peia-holds-plan-steady-for-next-year-but-anticipates-trouble-in-the-years-after-that/
