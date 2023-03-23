The agency that oversees insurance for public employees is taking three new plan options on the road because of new legislation that will raise costs.
“We have to now reconvene and adopt a new financial plan based on Senate Bill 268,” said Jason Haught, acting director of the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
For more of this story, go to https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/23/peia-costs-will-go-up-for-state-workers-so-board-will-ask-which-option-is-least-painful/
