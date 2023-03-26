charleston, w.va. – The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) will hold a series of public hearings beginning Monday, March 27, to share information and gather public comment on the options under consideration for the Plan Year 2024 Finance Plan.
The options, which are initial proposals and are not final, were discussed during a recent Finance Board meeting. During the public hearings, the options will be presented and the Finance Board will take comments and questions. All PEIA plan members are invited to make comments on the plans during the public hearings.
Following the public hearings, a second Finance Board meeting is scheduled for March 30 to discuss the public comments and vote on a course of action.
The public is invited to attend the hearings. Those who are unable to attend a hearing in person may submit comments to the Finance Board in writing to 601 57th St., SE, Suite 2, Charleston, WV 25304-2345, or via email to PEIAComments@wv.gov.
The schedule of hearings is:
• Monday, March 27, 6-8 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. at Culture Center, Charleston.
• Tuesday, March 28, 6-8 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. at 1 Civic Center Plaza, Huntington.
•Tuesday, March 28, 6-8 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. at Hampton Inn & Suites University Town Centre, Morgantown.
• Wednesday, March 29, 6-8 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. at Holiday Inn, Martinsburg.
● ● ●
lewisburg, w.va.
Less than two months before graduation, fourth-year students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) discovered that their years of hard work and dedication paid off. The Class of 2023 attained a perfect residency placement rate, with all 176 students receiving spots in residency programs.
Students learned of their 100 percent residency placement rate on March 17, a day designated as Match Day by the National Resident Matching Program, the organization responsible for placing medical school graduates into residency programs. On Match Day, students preparing to graduate learn where they will complete residencies.
A total of 105 students in the Class of 2023, or 60 percent, are entering primary care residency programs, encompassing the specialties of family practice, internal medicine and pediatrics. A total of 44 students matched to family practice residencies, 39 matched to internal medicine, 20 matched to pediatrics and two matched to internal medicine/pediatrics, in which physicians train to become board certified in both specialties.
Other popular specialties for members of the Class of 2023 include emergency medicine, with 25 students; psychiatry, with 12 students; general surgery, with eight students; and orthopedic surgery, with five students.
