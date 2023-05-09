BEAVER, W.Va. – New River Community and Technical College is holding Peer Recovery Support Specialist training June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the college’s Raleigh County Campus in Beaver.
Peer Recovery Support Specialist training is for those with at least one year of sobriety. The training is based off the McShin Foundation National Recovery Coach Training.
The training consists of 38 hours of continuing education units in wellness and recovery, advocacy, ethical responsibility and mentoring education. This training is approved by the West Virginia Certification Board for Addiction and Prevention Professionals and will be accepted for the Peer Recovery Support Specialist credentialing test. Class participants will be offered a six-hour virtual ethics training after completing the in-person portion of the class.
To test for Peer Recovery Support Specialist certification participants must have either a high school diploma or equivalency, but a high school diploma or equivalency is not required for the training.
Concord University Peer Recovery Support Specialist Brandon Whitehouse will lead the training.
Tuition for the class is $100, and preregistration is required by May 26.
