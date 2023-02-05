franklin, w.va. – PCB has announced the addition of Donna Tanner as business banking officer.
Tanner will be housed in the company’s Mount Hope financial center and serve throughout Fayette and Raleigh counties.
Tanner was born in Raleigh County and raised in Fayette and Wyoming counties. Prior to joining PCB, she was the president/CEO for the Community Bankers of West Virginia for over 23 years.
In a press release, William A. Loving, president and CEO, said Tanner “has been a member of the PCB family for many years, and I am excited to now have her as part of our team.”
Tanner said, “Being an advocate for community banking for almost 24 years, I am passionate about the industry. PCB is community driven and instills the importance of community involvement through their team members.”
Summit Financial Group, Inc. last week reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, including continued strong earnings on growth in loans and total revenue, according to a press release from the company.
The company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $14.9 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $14.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $12.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
“In the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, our team continued expanding existing customer relationships and cultivating new relationships from our strong commercial pipelines to continue to deliver annualized double-digit loan growth, strong deposit growth, increased revenue and earnings,” said H. Charles Maddy III, president and chief executive officer.
institute, w.va.
West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) annual Day of Giving Challenge will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, with a goal of raising $200,000 to support student success. The theme is WVSU Alumni Who are Changing the World: Alumni of Distinction.
The university and the WVSU Foundation are hosting the Day of Giving Challenge to support student success through academic programs, scholarships and athletics. In addition to the goal of raising $200,000 the university also has a participation goal of 250 people giving in support of the Day of Giving Challenge.
“The Day of Giving Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for alumni, friends and supporters of West Virginia State University to make a contribution that will directly impact the lives and success of our students,” said Patricia Schumann, vice president for university advancement and president of the WVSU Foundation.
