PCB has promoted Karen Ewing to assistant vice president and market leader effective Jan. 6.
In this new role, Ewing will oversee Raleigh and Fayette counties by leading business development efforts and driving sales strategy in the area. She will work in conjunction with the regional retail manager and all local team members to ensure PCB operates efficiently and delivers superior customer service to continue growing the market.
Ewing has been in the banking industry since 1994 in a variety of roles and joined PCB in June 2021 as assistant vice president and business development officer, serving primarily the Beckley market in southern West Virginia.
“It’s an exciting time in the market and I’m proud to be part of the PCB family,” said Ewing. “Entering Raleigh and Fayette counties at the onset of the global pandemic was challenging as PCB is extremely community oriented with a hands-on approach,” she said in a press release. “We’re now able to resume some sense of normalcy in our business development activities and it’s both refreshing and energizing. I couldn’t be more excited, or feel more blessed, to take on this new opportunity.”
“I was thrilled when Karen joined our team in June of last year,” said William A. Loving, president and CEO. “Her commitment to superior customer service was evident early on, and she exemplifies who we are as a company by living out our mission statement.
“I’m confident her experience and community presence will allow continued growth in the Raleigh/Fayette market.”
Ewing is vice chair of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, vice president of finance for the United Way of Southern West Virginia, and is an active member of the Beckley Rotary Club.