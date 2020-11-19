CHARLESTON — "Peanuts" fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special, ad-free broadcasts of "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" will air on WVPB-TV and WVPB PBS KIDS channels Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" will air on WVPB-TV and WVPB PBS KIDS channels Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
"We are excited that through our partnership with PBS, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will be able to make these specials available to our viewers," said Chuck Roberts, executive director of WVPB. "Not all families have access to broadband internet connections or streaming services, and we are happy to give those families an opportunity to enjoy these traditional holiday programs free through our broadcast."