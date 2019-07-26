Paynter left out after opposing education bill

charleston — While other lawmakers were rushing from meeting to meeting this week, focused on myriad problems in West Virginia, Delegate Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, had time on his hands.
Paynter was one of two lawmakers who lost his committee assignments for opposing an omnibus education bill. Teachers unions had opposed the bill because of provisions allowing for charter schools and education savings accounts, which use public money on private school expenses, as well as provisions weakening unions and teacher seniority.
“Sometimes fighting for your people has consequences,” Paynter said, “but they’re worth it.”
Delegate Pat McGeehan, representing Hancock County, also lost his committee assignments. Delegate Mark Dean, R- Mingo and a school principal, lost his vice chairmanship of the education committee.
Paynter said he had heard overwhelming opposition from people in his district, so he voted with Democrats to adjourn a special legislative session, focused on education, before the omnibus bill could be voted on.
Citing anonymous Republican sources, the Charleston Gazette-Mail previously reported that Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, told lawmakers, in a private Republican caucus meeting, they would lose their committee assignments if they voted with Democrats to adjourn the session. Jared Hunt, spokesman for the House, told that paper that Hanshaw would not comment on private meetings.
“I told my district I would do whatever I had to do to kill it,” Paynter said. “That was on the list.”
He also voted against the bill, which ultimately passed, but with numerous changes.
He noted that some of the more controversial provisions had been removed. But he knew the vast majority of people in his district opposed charter schools, which were still contained in the bill.
And education is the number one employer in Wyoming County, he said.
“I mean it was probably 90 percent ‘no’ down there, so that makes it pretty easy to stand up and fight for them,” he said.
Paynter met constituents knocking on doors, he said.
“When you meet them like that, they will stay in contact with you and they will give you their opinion,” he said. “If it’s something that’s really important to them, I’m going their way because they are who sent me here.”
Paynter said he thinks the loss of committees is temporary, but isn’t sure.
“Any punishment I take to represent their will is well worth it,” he said.
Painter did participate in the floor sessions and voted for a bill Governor Jim Justice had asked them to consider, legislatiopn that gave a struggling coal-fired tax plant a $12.5 million tax break.
He wasn’t able to give input in committee, though. In the technology committee, they discussed bringing high-speed internet to rural areas. In veteran affairs, they talked about plans for a potential veterans nursing home in Beckley.
Paynter was previously vice-chairman of homeland security in the veterans affairs and homeland security committee.
