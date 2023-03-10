A straightforward vote on a bill that would adjust the salaries of the governor and other elected officials such as auditor, treasurer, attorney general, and secretary of state revealed some senators who could be thinking of running for them.
House Bill 3135, modifying the salaries of the governor and constitutional officers, passed the Senate, 25-7. The method of determining the pay was amended in the Senate, so it goes back to the House to accept or reject.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/03/10/pay-raise-bill-for-constitutional-officers-reveals-a-few-people-considering-runs/
